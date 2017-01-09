NAF ‘II prevent Boko Haram regroup – CAS

Share This





















Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said that Nigerian Air Force will ensure defeated terror group Boko Haram does not regroup in any part of the northeast as the military focuses on consolidating on the gains it recorded after the fall of Sambisa Forest.

He said this in Abuja during a press briefing to highlight major achievements and activities of the NAF in 2016.

The CAS said the NAF’s major focus in 2017 would be to monitor every part of Sambisa forest to ensure that Boko Haram group does not regroup anywhere in the northeast.

He said the NAF was enhancing coordination with other Services, including the Army and the Navy for proper monitoring and effective control.

“We fly regularly to observe and monitor the works of the ground troops, imagine someone flying eight hours nonstop to conduct Intelligence and Surveillance, all these are done to ensure that Boko Haram does not regroup anywhere in the northeast, we will maintain robust presence and use our air power robustly,” he said.

The Air Chief also disclosed that the NAF has acquired two Mi-35 attack helicopters to fight terrorists and criminal gangs.

He said NAF has also enhanced the infrastructures at the various Air Force bases, declaring that “Unlike what happened in 2013, it is highly unlikely that an attack can be carried out on any of our bases now, it will be suicidal for anyone to attack us because of the enhancement we have done, we also cannot afford to lose any aircraft now.”

He also disclosed that a total of 16 illegal refineries were destroyed while 181 missions were conducted in its operations last year, adding that NAF spent over N2 billion on fuel in 2016.

He said the spread of security challenges led to various operations where gun boats and illegal oil containers were taken out in the Niger Delta.

The Air Chief said 16 illegal refineries were engaged and destroyed during the period, adding that the operation impacted very much in stopping notorious camps for refining.

He expressed excitement about the comradeship existing between all the arms of the military especially under the “Operation Lafiya Dole”.

On Operation Delta Safe, he said, it is a joint task force to replace Operation Polo Shield for South-West and South-South region.

He urged Nigerians not to express worries because the strength of the insurgents or even their ability to regroup in Sambisa is completely decimated.

Like this: Like Loading...