NAFDAC destroys N100m fake, expired drugs in Sokoto

By Sidi A. Umar

Sokoto

The National Agency for Drugs, Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday in Sokoto destroyed fake, counterfeit, expired and unwholesome regulated products worth over N100.8 million.

Speaking at the venue, the acting Director-General of the agency, Mrs.

Yetunde Oni, said that some of the products were voluntarily submitted to NAFDAC by various governmental and non-governmental organisations.

Mrs. Oni, who led the destruction exercise at Dutsen Babari area, near Kwannawa, Dange/Shuni local government area of the state reiterated the agency’s commitment to rid the society of drug barons.

The acting director general was represented by Dr Musa Umar, Director of Narcotics and Controlled Substances of the agency, Oni stated that, the burnt products were seized in Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“Others were mopped up from open markets via enforcement activities and surveillance system of NAFDAC.

“We assured you that with our strengthened enforcement and surveillance system, we would have little or nothing to destroy.

“As we are tirelessly working towards ensuring quality, efficacious safe medicines and unwholesome regulated products to the Nigerian populace.”

Oni said that the agency is continuously waging war against persons or organisations involved in counterfeiting of regulated products.

She also vowed that, the agency will continue to work relentlessly to ensure that, the incidence of counterfeit medicines is curtailed tothe barest minimum.

The state commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Misbahu Idris, pledged to partner NAFDAC to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs and unwholesome substances.

