Nahco aviance, ATSSSAN to work for industry growth

Th e Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (nahco aviance) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) have pledged to work together for the growth of the aviation industry.

Th e managing director and chief executive offi cer of Nahco aviance, Mr. Norbert Bielderman made the commitment in Lagos when the national president of ATSSSAN, Mr. Ilitrus Ahmadu visited him at the head offi ce of the ground handling company in Lagos.

Bielderman said the company was in support of positive unionism and was looking forward to a situation in which the management and the unions would continually work together to engender industrial harmony and growth. He said he reckoned that at this time of economic recession when the industry is going through a tough time, ATSSSAN leadership would be required to make a series of interventions for the benefi t of the industry and the operators. He urged that such interventions should be made in utmost good faith. Th e managing director added that Ahmadu’s election as president “is a clear testimony of the great trust reposed on you by ATSSSAN members.” “You deserve your present election. You’ve always done an excellent job,” said Bielderman. Responding, Ahmadu said both parties should ensure sustained industrial harmony.

“We are all working together to create value for the company. We’ve had good negotiations on this table before.” He restated that ATSSSAN would not do anything to harm the good working relationship between the two while urging the management to keep the line of communications open.