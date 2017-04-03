NASAC 2017: Military championship in enemy zone

As dignitaries sat under the canopy facing the shooting range, two fighter jets hovered with a thunder like sound that made many civilians frightened down to their spines.

“There is no cause for alarm,” the master of ceremony said through the public address systems. “Everything is under control.”

This assurance calmed the nerves of so many non-military persons, who were in the forest for the first time in their lives. And who through several media reports on the nature of the forest and fierce battle between that ensued between the military and the terrorists before it was eventually captured in December last year, had reasons to be concerns of their safety.

But the military was well prepared and didn’t leave anything to chance. A member of the central organizing committee, Col. Adamu Lakka, Commander 21 Brigade, further assured the invited guests and other visitors, by going to the extent of putting his job on the line.

In the security arrangement, 202 battalion provided security both left and right of the range. Six kilometers behind the battalion were troops of the 151 battalion providing rear area security. Hovering over the range were alpha jets, the F7 aircrafts, as well as Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) aircrafts that also provided security.

“In case of any emergency which I guarantee you there will be none, 600 meters to the rear of the range is our administrative area. Everyone is to move there and from there they will be evacuated,” Col. Lakka said. “But I guarantee you with my Colonel rank, which I am proud of, that nothing will happen.”

And nothing ever happened; accept a successful hosting of the championship, which depicted clear evidence that the Nigerian Army was in full control of the forest and the Colonel worth his rank.

From the right side of the tent where dignitaries sat were heavy military equipment and tanks used for the exercise. There were also other tents for relaxation. And to reduce effects of the harsh weather, mobile clinic and water supply were provided for the comfort of visitors and participants.

The 5-days championship was designed to assess and enhanced proficiency of Nigerian Army personnel in weapon handling and marksmanship. The exercise was last conducted in 2010 at the Armed Forces and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna sate. The long duration was due to operational engagement of the army in various parts of the country.

“The resuscitation of the exercise after this long period is part of the efforts of restoring professionalism, efficiency and competency in the Nigerian Army,” the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai said during his opening remarks.

In December last years, shortly after the military dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from Sambisa forest, the COAS said the military would turn the dreaded forest into a training ground, and also host the NASAC this year. However, some people doubted the possibility of such a championship in a forest that was the headquarters of the terrorists group, especially that there were still remnants of the terrorists in some parts of the forest.

The Nigerian Army seems to have not only proved such people wrong, but further instilled confidence in Nigerians that total elimination of the terrorists is in close sight.

Sambisa forest is 60 kilometers South-east of Maiduguri, Borno state capital. The 60,000 sq meters forest derives its name from the village of Sambisa, which is on the border with Gwoza in the east.

It takes about 20 minutes to drive into Sambisa forest from Bama town – a 15 kilometers journey on an untarred road. The proximity of the town to the forest exposed it to high casualties during the height of terror attacks; as terrorists easily strike and retreat into the forest. Like Bama, settlements like Konduga and Banki also experienced the instances. However, Nigerian Army, through its engineers, and Borno state government have begun reconstruction in Bama, as residents gradually return to their homes.

The championship began with the firing of Fabrique Nationale (FN) rifle, in a contest that included the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, COAS, Lt. Gen. Buratai, Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Abubakar Kyari, and Senator representing Adamawa North, Binta Masi Garba.

They adopted various firing positions: standing, kneeling, and laying positions. Each participant was given 15 rounds of ammunitions to hit the targets that were 200 meters away from them, by adopting the various firing positions.

Expectedly, the COAS won the contest with 18 points. The minister, as ex-army officers, scored 14 points. Hon. Binta Masi Garba scored 4 points, Sen. Kyari scored 2 points.

Nine army formations participated in the championship. They are: 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna; 2 Division, Ibadan; 3 Division, Jos; 6 Division, Port Harcourt; 7 Division, Maiduguri; 8 Task Force Division, Monguno, Borno state; 81 Division, Lagos; 82 Division, Enugu; and Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison.

Photojournalists and cameramen were kept far away from the shooting range to avoid any casualty that could result from raffle deflection, especially from none military personnel participating in the contest.

On the second day of the championship, troops contested with AK 47 riffle. There was also personal weapon female practice for the female officers and soldiers. While in the third day, contestants engaged in marksmanship and firing of pistol.

The fourth day of the exercise witnessed firing of General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) by troops. And on the fifth day troops engaged in battle marksmanship, novelty shoot and fire power demonstration.

Medals were presented to winners of each category at the end of every contest.

Apart from the exercise at the forest, the army also provided free medical outreach to residents of Bama town, some who have since returned to their homes. The services rendered by the army medical personnel includes children immunization, text for blood pressure, several laboratory texts, free eye text among others.

Apart from reconstructions and rehabilitations of infrastructure, Nigerian Army engineers have begun construction of roads into the Sambisa forest.

“The construction of the roads to camp zero, among other roads, would make the domination of the camp and other environs an easy task for the army, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor said.