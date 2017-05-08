Nasarawa govt deepening policies on infrastructure devt – Kana

Nasarawa state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Barrister Adulkareem Abubakar Kana, in this interview with MOHAMMED YANGIDA, sheds light on some of the infrastructure development policies of the Governor Al-Makura’s administration



Significant changes have been noticed in the your ministry since your assumption of office, especially, in the aspect of irrigation which you initiated in line with the state government’s policy, can you throw light on what the state government has done to record the success story so far?

Well, irrigation department was a department in the Ministry of Agriculture and transferred to my ministry which is the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development. When I assumed office three months ago, I decided to go through their records and saw their performance which I discovered that from the time the state was created they have never superintended nor initiated any formal irrigation project in that department. And, I felt that wasn’t good since it has now become a department in my ministry and we have to make all the departments active, I decided that we have to think up something so we had consultants who were once engaged in the state long time ago about two administrations ago, to carry out a survey with a view to identifying locations across the state with potentials for irrigation.

And, when I came across in the records I decided to locate them in Kaduna and they came around and we discussed and we asked them to go and review their work. As I am taking to you now they have reviewed their work and made submission to us with all the scientific studies virtually completed.

I can generally say that this government is seriously focused on infrastructure growth. and for that reason we, in this ministry are doing our best to key in the vision of the governor.

So, what next?

The next line of action now would be the commencement of the project itself and that will require awards of contracts. However, the consultants also want that before that would happen there has to be a second review of those locations, because, beyond the scientific studies you also must undertake what we called as environmental impact assessment which would look at the economic aspect of these locations, these are the aspect we are working on now before we embark on the very capital intensive aspect of commencing the construction of those formal irrigation projects across the state. The summary of it all is that this administration’s policies are touching on the lives of people of Nasarawa state. These can be seen in infrastructural development across the state. If we talk about my ministry, we can take irrigation project as example, of which many people are beneficiaries as I speak to you.

What is the state government policy on irrigation if any and what’s the ministry doing in ensuring that the irrigation department is busy?

As a mark of ensuring that irrigation department is busy especially, administrators within the ministry, we have outreach officers scattered across the state in the three senatorial zones, who are supposed to be assessing and guiding those individuals who are already engaged in informal irrigation projects, persons who privately set up gardens at a wrong river banks, corridors and wet lands, go there to assist and train them in that aspect so those are outreach workers.

And for the officers within the ministry I said look you are not doing enough and I said let’s do a little exhibition project within the ministry as I am talking to you now we did our first harvest and sold it so what we did was hand over the money to the ministry’s cooperative association as a seed money, and now they will take over the financing of that irrigation project where the irrigation department continues to run it ,so for seedlings, manure labourers that are brought from time to time to assist them in the work henceforth the cooperative would be paying so that all profits from there should also be going to the cooperative of the ministry so that everyone benefits.

Nasarawa state government’s policy on investment is that government cannot participate directly in investment please can you explain this?

Yes, what we meant here is that government can only provide the enabling environment for private individuals and bodies. Like I told you earlier there are two types of irrigation, we have the formal irrigation project usually initiated by government and is capital intensive, and then we have the private initiative which is more common. You find it at virtually at the back yard of every house and river banks, individuals who set up their own projects, at end they produced large amount of food, so these type of people, government inter-grate them.

What was the idea behind the inter-grating of the private initiative?

This will help us to take their enumeration as for the planning purposes so that we will be able to access some value, profits from the private initiative irrigation projects across the state.

And also to let the government know how much food is being produced from private irrigation across the state and help the state in planning on where to intervene as well as assisting them with no-how on how to improve their own approach.

You also mentioned about synergy between Nasarawa state government and Lower Benue River Basin Authority how soon would that be?

Having taking stalk and accessed the cost and the share capital intensive of irrigation project and of course anything water related, we have resolved that it is an aspect that is very impossible for the state to handle it alone.so we have to find the willing partners and for sure we have to identify which aspect the federal government should assist, that is beyond the state, which aspect the state government can successfully and effectively handle, and which aspect should go down to the local government and even the private individuals.

And then we also have willing partners like UNICEF,UNDP, World Bank which would also try to coordinate and harness whatever benefits we could get from them.

So, basically what we are trying to do with the Lower Benue Basin Authority, an agency of the federal government, which established it purposely to assist in the development of the river basin and the river irrigation projects across the state in certain designated jurisdictions that are stated in the enabling law that created some of these water basin development authorities which the whole of Nasarawa state falls under.

The Lower Benue Basin Authority as I mentioned, so we see them as development partners in that aspect.

So far what we did was to visit the MD and the management of the Lower Benue Basin Authority on how we can develop the synergy. And so far we have reached some certain understanding with them, as I am talking to you now they have officially communicated to us ,the list of ongoing and proposed projects to be handled by them across Nasarawa state, which come from both water and irrigation. In fact, this will go a long way in assisting us in planning.