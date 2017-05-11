Nasarawa govt, NGO partner on family planning

By Mohammed Yangida

Lafia

Pathfinder International Nigeria and Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFaH), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), have entered into partnership with the Nasarawa state government on family planning in order to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

Pathfinder Consultant, Dr. Yemi Osanyin, made this known yesterday in Lafia during a one-day workshop on the dissemination of the findings of the Family Planning Situation Analysis in Nasarawa state, organised by the NGO in collaboration with Nasarawa state government.

He said the aim of the workshop was to present a draft report on the family planning situation in the state with the view to encouraging women and girls to embrace family planning programmes “considering their enormous benefits.”

He identified ignorance/lack of knowledge, cultural and religion beliefs, funding, political will, inaccessibility as the major factors affecting family planning; hence the need for the partnership.

“Only 171 out of 808 public health facilities (21%) in the state providing Family Planning services and mostly short term methods as only 66 of 292 private health facilities providing family planning services actively,” he said.

Osanyin urged the state government to give family planning programmes the needed priority through adequate funding and by also ensuring that family Planning contraceptives and other services are available in public facilities.

“What we are doing today is to disseminate findings of the Family Planning Situation Analysis in Nasarawa state; that is a cost implementation plan of the state. How do we support a woman to have safe delivery and to know when the next pregnant will come?

Also speaking, Aanu Rotimi, of PACFaH, also urged the women to embrace family planning programmes, adding that it could stop women and girls from having unwanted pregnancies.

Rotimi also called on the state government to take full ownership by giving Family Planning programmes the necessary support in terms of funding and financing.