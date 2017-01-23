Nasarawa House moves against illegal private schools

Share This





















By Mohammed Yangida

Lafia.

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly at the weekend, said it would partner the state Ministry of Education to close down all illegal private schools across the state.

The chairman of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology Mr. Daniel Oga Ogazi said this when the state commissioner for education defended her 2017 budget.

He said the move was to improve on the standard and quality of education in the state and assured of the Assembly’s readiness to collaborate with the state ministry of education to close down any private school that did not meet up with the required standard.

“We will collaborate with the state Ministry of Education to visit all private schools across the state as part of our oversight function to know registered and unregistered private schools “, he said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Ramatu Ajuji Abubakar, had said that the state government would continue to key into positive education policies in order to improve on standards.

She also assured of the ministry commitment to effective supervision of schools.

