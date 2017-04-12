Nasarawa poly dialogues with striking union

By Mohammed Yangida

Lafia

Rector of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, Dr. Silas Gyar, has said that the management had entered into dialogue with the Union of Tertiary Institutions to find ways of ending the strike in the state’s tertiary institutions.

He stated this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Lafia.

He said the reasons for the union of the institution to embark on strike might not be unconnected with the unpaid allowances and benefits that were yet to settle by the management which attributed to the lack of funds.

“The management is doing its best to maintain this tempo and is discussing extensively on the issue the union have brought as you can see the meeting is a fruitful one and in no distance time the strike would be called off because the discussions we had were very fruitful,” he said.

Gyar, however, appreciated Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its special intervention in the institution, just as he said over 20 of his lectures were currently undergoing Master’s and Doctorate Degrees.