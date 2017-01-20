Nasarawa: Soaring in basic education policy implementation

Share This





















Nasarawa is one of the states in the country that believes basic education is the foundation for development. AHMID LAWAL writes.

The development strides of the Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura administration of Nasarawa State will continue to bear fruits as the state was just recently rated as the best performing state in the country in terms of implementing basic education programme.

This feat was announced at the just concluded quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) management as well as all State Universal Basic Education Boards in the country, which took place in Bauchi State.

Throwing more light on this latest achievement, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Comrade Yakubu Ahmed Ubangari, attributed the success to the relentless and unwavering support and commitment of the Governor Al-makura administration towards the provision of basic education, coupled with the determination of the management and staff of the board towards uplifting the standard of primary education in the state.

The peer group rating that saw NSUBEB emerge tops was made known during the 17th Quarterly Meeting of UBEC Management with Executive Chairmen of FCT and State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) held from last week at the Yankari Game Reserve, with the theme “Mop-up-of-Out-of-School Children in Nigeria: The roles and responsibilities of UBEC and SUBEBs.”

Arising from growing concerns about the increasing global attention on the out-of-school phenomenon in the country, the three-day meeting was convened to appraise current trends and fashion out indigenous mechanisms for increasing access and ensuring quality of UBE delivery as key to addressing this challenge.

Earlier, and in its communiqué issued at the end of its 16th quarterly meeting in Jos, Plateau State, UBEC among other things observed that the large number of out-of-school children in Nigeria was a negative element in the nation’s quest to realize the objectives of the UBE programme.

The theme of that meeting was “Strategic Planning: An Essential Tool for Effective Implementation of Basic Education in Nigeria” with the main objective of the meeting to review the operational modalities in the delivery of basic education in Nigeria with a view to making necessary adjustments for optimal performance.

Accordingly, the communiqué recommended that education stakeholders at all levels should prioritize interventions that are geared towards attracting and retaining school aged children in basic education programme.

“From January to September 2016, the sum of N28 billion as matching grant to States had accrued to the Commission and would mature by the end of the year. So far, only Borno and Nasarawa States have paid their counterpart contribution to access the fund” the communiqué said.

According to available information from the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Governor Al-makura has so far settled four years of outstanding counterparts fund covering from 2012-2016 amounting to N 4.3bn. As a result, the state was able to access N8.6bn to further enhance the provision of basic education.

This is in spite of the 2015 Global Monitoring Report (GMR) by UNICEF that showed Nigeria had the highest number of out-of-school children in the world which was estimated to be around 10.5 million, a worrisome trend that remains a major challenge in the delivery of basic education in the country.

Financing basic education is the responsibility of states and local governments. However, the federal government has decided to intervene with 2% Consolidated Revenue Fund.

For states to fully benefit from this fund, criteria were established which states are to comply. The Act also provides for the establishment of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to co-ordinate the implementation of the programme at the states and local government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) of each state and the Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) . The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) was formally established on October 7, 2004.

Also commenting on this recent feat, immediate past executive chairman of NSUBEB, Mallam Abdulkarim Abdullahi Muhammad described the accomplishment as timely and gratifying.

“Al-makura has made his mark educationally in Nasarawa State and he has set an agenda for others to emulate. This recent feat is actually a vindication of our earlier claims and assertions and both the governor and the state deserve the accolade. I want to congratulate the staff of SUBEB for the achievement, especially the acting Chairman and Executive Secretary alongside his team of quality resource persons” he said.

The former NSUBEB boss recalled that with the first Al-makura administration barely six months in office and at a UBEC meeting where Katsina State was adjudged the best performing state then, the vision was very clear that one day Nasarawa State, with its potentials and the political will of Governor Al-makura, will lead the pack in the quest to provide quality basic education.

“I’m happy that we have achieved this feat, I want to congratulate the governor and his team at NSUBEB. I also hope the structures will be solidified for them to do better.

“I want to say here that the project cost of Nasarawa State, even by UBEC standards, is the lowest. Such that at the height of the 2015 presidential campaign, NSUBEB was rated high in terms of compliance with the Procurement Act as well as the due process.”

Mallam Abdulkarim pointed out that Nasarawa State under Governor Al-makura has always been in the forefront of making its effort realized while also commending the governor for timely release of counterpart funds to facilitate the giant strides that is now making the state a reference point.

For Comrade Ubangari, Governor Al-makura’s resolve and determination to offset outstanding counterpart funds to the UBEC has brought tremendous impetus in the quest to eradicate illiteracy and poverty through the provision of qualitative basic education to all citizens of the state.

The NSUBEB acting Chairman said as a result of the relentless effort of his team, the board has relocated to a more edifying structure having operated for a long period at a temporary office.

“We’re indeed lucky to have a dynamic leader in the person of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura who has amply demonstrated for all who care to see that education would continue to take the first and desired place in his agenda for the development of the state” Comrade Ubangari said.

Only recently, the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, invited interested, competent and reputable contractors to submit their profile for pre-qualification for the construction and procurement of infrastructural facilities for schools across the state, a move that would further place the state in high pedestal in the area of provision of basic education.

“But for the prevailing economic situation, Nasarawa State would have received N100m as award for being the best performing state in the country in terms of the provision of basic education” Comrade Ubangari disclosed.

