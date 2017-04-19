Nasarawa to build, renovate more schools

By Mohammed Yangida

Lafia

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state said the state government would build and renovate more primary and secondary schools before the end of 2017 in order to improve on the standard of education in the state.

He stated this yesterday in Garaku during the 34-year anniversary on throne of Abaga Toni of Toni Chiefdom, Dr. Sylvester Ayih, in Kokona local government area of the state.

Al-Makura, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Silas Agara, described 2017 as “a year of transformation,” stressed that government would double the numbers of schools that were renovated in 2017.

“I want to disclose here today that the state government will embark on massive construction of schools in 2017, as what we done and achieved so far which have impacted positively on the lives of our children and other citizens is a tip of an iceberg,” he said.

The governor reinstated his administration’s commitment to continue to key into policies and programmes that had direct bearing on the lives of people and solicited their support to enable him to succeed.

He, therefore, commended the monarch for his contributions to the development of the education sector in the state and urged him to continue to pray for God guidance, protection and long life to the paramount ruler as they were custodian of people’s culture and peace.

Earlier, Mr. Musa Namo, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Kokona local government area of the state reinstated the council commitment to continue to partner with the traditional institution in order to promote peace in the state, adding that without peace, no nation could achieve speedy development.

Responding, the Abaga Toni thanked God for making him to be alive to celebrate his 34 years on the throne, maintaining that he would continue to preach peace to his subjects for the development of the state in particular and the country at large.