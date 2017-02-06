Nasarawa to key into FG’s solar energy initiative

Share This





















By Mohammed Yangida

Lafia

Governor Umar Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has said that his administration had concluded plans to key into the initiative of the federal government on solar energy which was recently commissioned by the Acting President Yemi Osibanjo to help augment the current wattage of power.

He disclosed this at the weekend in Lafia, saying that some of the solar panels which he had provided in the state and were left unused for a while would be reactivated for used to power some primary health clinics located in the rural areas in the state.

Al-Makura further explained that part of the solar system would also be used in some of the secondary schools to complement the electricity supplies to the schools and mostly in the laboratories for their practicals.

The governor, however, pointed that government would no longer allow facilities designed to provide essential services to citizens to be underutilised, just as he frown at the way and manner equipment and furniture were left in a shambles without proper maintenance.

