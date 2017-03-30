NATFORCE begins nationwide operations

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

In a bid to contribute its quote in combating the rising wave of crime in the country, the National Taskforce to Combat Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunitions and Light Weapons (NATFORCE) has announced the nationwide commencement of its operations.

Its Director-General, Chief Osita Okereke, who announced this yesterday in Abuja, said crime rate was on the increase despite the spirited efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari due to sabotage of those opposing his administration’s anti-corruption efforts.

He said: “All over the federation, the National Taskforce is set commence it full operation. The insecurity in Nigeria must be fought and peace restore across the federation.

“Each local government will have at least 300 NATFORCE personnel trained and deployed to the localities to ensure that proliferation of small arms and illegal weapons were checked effectively to end frequent communal clashes and killings in parts of the country.

“We call on the Police, the DSS, the Customs and other security agencies to note that NATFORCE has not been disbanded. The issue was challenged in the court and a judgment was given since April 2013, which has not been appealed till date. Our men should not be harassed in the course of their legitimate duties.”