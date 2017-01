Share This





















By Our Correspondent

The Eletu-Iwashe Royal Family of Lagos has announced the death of its head, Alhaja Amudalat Alake Olusesi, which occurred late Saturday evening, at her Lagos residence after a brief illness.

The deceased has since been buried yesterday according to Islamic rites.

She died at the age of 85 and is survived by sons and daughters, including the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of National Pilot, an Ilorin-based tabloid, Alhaji Billiameen Adedamola

