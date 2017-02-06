Navy destroys N3bn illegal refineries, arrest 5 oil ‘thieves’

Share This





















The Nigerian Navy said it has destroyed 40 illegal refineries, equipment and petroleum products valued at N3 billion in a special operation in the Niger Delta.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole, disclosed this in Port-Harcourt during the conclusion of the first phase of “Operation River Sweep I.”

He said two vessels MV Lewis Ejiro and MV Lady Swithin were impounded while 40 illegal refineries, 60 large wooden and speed boats loaded with 5.24 million litres of diesel were destroyed during the operation,

“Other items recovered by troops included three generators, 16 pumping machines, two welding machines, three outboard engines and two hoses,” he said.

Rear Admiral Oluwole said the Navy discovered for some months that some illegal refineries were operating within the area with stealthily and specially designed dug-in canoes moving stolen petroleum products, hence the activation of the operation to stem the tide of increasing illegal bunkering in Onne general area.

He said five suspected oil thieves were arrested during the operation and handed over to relevant prosecuting agencies.

He said the operation was successful due to the use of Swamp Buggy machines, which he said has completely crushed metallic tanks and denied oil thieves ability to revive the destroyed refineries.

The FOC said the operation had reduced spate of attacks on oil and gas installations and sea piracy, particularly in the Onne and adjoining creeks in the area.

He said: “We have realised that whenever we burn down illegal refineries with metal tanks and some days after our troops leave the scene, the oil thieves would return and revive the refineries.

“The use of swamp buggy machine has proved to be effective; and the colossal losses of boats and stolen oil products will discourage bunkering activities in our areas of operation.”

Rear Admiral also said the Navy’s inability to prosecute suspected oil thieves has partly affected the war on illegal oil bunkering. He said the battle against oil thieves is built on a tripartite arrangement, which involved surveillance, enforcement and operation.

He pointed out that similar operations were currently on-going in the Central Naval Command.

