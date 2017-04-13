NAWOJ releases timetable for national elections

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has rolled out the timetable for its national election to hold in Benin City, Edo state, from May 24 to 27, 2017.

The timetable was released at the inauguration of the Credentials Committee for the 2017 Triennial Conference by National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abdulwaheed Odusile, in Abuja yesterday.

Odusile charged the committee to be impartial, and ensure a free, transparent and credible electoral process that issue-based, rancour-free and devoid of hate speech.

“The NUJ has continued to set the standard in the conduct of elections in this country, we do not expect anything less from this committee. I urge you to be impartial, ensure a free, transparent and credible process as anything less would be unacceptable,” he said.

According to the timetable as released by Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Alhassan Yahya, the election would hold on May 25, with delegates expected to arrive Benin City, Edo state, on May 24.

Other programme of events includes: sale and submission of forms from April 17 to 28; screening of aspirants, May 3 and 4; claims and objections from May 5 to 9, while the final list of cleared candidates is expected to be released on May 12.

Yahya advised that all delegate lists must be signed by the chairperson and secretary of each state chapter of the NAWOJ, while assuring that the committee would deliver on its mandate, he appealed to aspirants to run campaigns devoid of hate speech.

Other members of the committee include: Emmanuel Ogbeche, FCT; Salamatu Babatunde, Kaduna; Veronica Ogbole; Uzoamaka Agbo; Rita Opeodu; Victoria Roland Andekin; Henry Nwasike, and Lilian Okwonkwo; to serve as secretary.