NBC revokes 54 TV, radio stations’ licences

May shut more over N5bn debt

By Ibrahim Ramalan

Abuja

Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, has announced the revocation of the licences of 54 television and radio stations nationwide. According to him, at least 120 stations will soon be shut down following failure to come on air within the mandatory two years allowed by law.

He also said radio and television stations, which owed the Commission about N5 billion debts, have up till March 31 to pay or be closed down.

Kawu, who announced the tough measures at a briefing yesterday in Abuja, said the era of rushing to Aso Villa to wield influence to evade payment of licence fees was over.

He said: “Over the past two weeks, I gave directive that the licences of 54 companies that had refused to pay their fees within the mandatory 60-day window be revoked.

And those licences are revoked! “There is another list of over 120 licences that were paid within the mandatory period, but were unable to come on air, within the mandatory two years; they are also being processed for revocation. And they will be revoked!

“Frequencies cannot be held indefinitely by individuals. We are delighted that Nigerians are investing in setting up radio and television stations; they create jobs, open up accesses for content producers to showcase talents and are contributing to national development.”

Continuing, he said: “But no one has a right to hold on to allocated frequencies indefinitely, when the resource itself is finite and there are other people waiting and ready to make use of those frequencies.

Kawu also said NBC will shut down radio and television stations which have refused to pay outstanding licence debts of about N5 billion. “At our stakeholders’ conference with broadcast organisations, I had informed stations of a persistent pattern of refusal to pay license fees. Stations around Nigeria owe the NBC over N5 billion.

“Even the statutory act of informing NBC, six months before expiration of licenses and signification of intention to continue as licencees is willfully ignored by stations.

“There are those who used political connections with the topmost political leadership of Nigeria in the past, to get illegal and undue favours that run contrary to the NBC Act and the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. That is the only way they have operated and it is the way they know. But this is a new era at the NBC and in Nigeria.

“Let me re-assure our colleagues that we do understand that these are difficult economic times in our country, but that cannot be justification for not meeting lawful obligations. Some of these license fees were due even before the economy entered a recession; it means that they had refused to do the right thing even in a period of economic normalcy.”

On Digital Switch Over (DSO) which was launched on December 22, 2016, Kawu said 251, 447 STBs were sold in Abuja.

“Our colleagues can go to the site on Rabah Road, in Kaduna to verify that work is advancing very rapidly there. They have also concluded plans for Delta and Gombe states, while the second signal distributor, ITS, will similarly mobilise into Kwara, Enugu and Osun states.”