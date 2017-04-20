NCAA staff undergo training on economic regulation

Th e Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has taken steps to strengthen its economic regulation and build capacity through training and adequate exposure of its staff .

Th e fi rst step in this direction was the training of staff of the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) from across the country by offi cials of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Addressing the 50 participants, the DirectorGeneral of the NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman who said the training would foster economic development of aviation sector. “In addition, it is to reinforce NCAA resolve to reposition the department and staff that will carry out these responsibilities in line with ICAO Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs). “Th is training is one of the four-point agenda enunciated earlier in the year in his world press conference.

Th ese four-point agenda are sustenance of zero accident, reviewing and strengthening economic regulation, improved consumer protection and continuous prioritisation of staff training,” he said.

Usman expressed optimism that Nigeria will continue to benefi t from the constant support of ICAO where and when required. Responding, ICAO’s team leader, Mr. Peter Lawani said the organization “is open to off er assistance to Nigeria and NCAA in particular whenever such is needed.

“Th e ICAO air transport bureau is responsible for developing, promoting and disseminating policies and guidance materials on economic regulation and liberalisation of international air transport,” he added.