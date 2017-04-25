NCPC boss urges re-orientation of Nigerians for devt

Hails Blueprint for balanced reportage

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Executive Secretary of Nigeria Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC), Rev. Uja Tor Uja, has called for an urgent need to embark on the re-orientation of all Nigerians toward positive development for the country.

Uja, however, commended Blueprint, which he described as “one of my favourite daily newspapers in Nigeria for its balanced reportage style.”

The NCPC boss, who led his management team on a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of the paper yesterday in Abuja, said the Commission under his watch “is creating an environment where leadership and productive development thinking will become the order of the day.”

He said: “We have three goals of running pilgrimage: the goal number one is to increase the depth of life and provide opportunity for a change of character in Christ; not just in theory or philosophy, but in Christ that people are not just going to churches or calling themselves Christians, but becoming Christians and having the life of Christ. For that reason, we are restructuring in many ways the pilgrimage programmes.

“Secondly, we want to create an environment for leadership and productive development. We want Nigerians to see themselves as leaders, not just local leaders, but global leaders. And for a person to be a leader you need to carry the character and a template of leadership. It is leadership that changes things and focuses people by providing a direction for operations.”

While describing Nigeria as an “unavailable destination for anybody in the world who wants to do something reasonable,” Uja said despite the fact that some Nigerians have followed the thinking of the external world, “Nigeria is a great country doing very well even in time of recession.”

“If Americans, Chinese, Russians and British are falling here even in time of recession to be involve in Nigeria economy, it is not because they are kind people, it is because Nigeria is a great country and it is an unavoidable element in the move to the next dispensation of world affairs.

“I think Nigerians need to appreciate this country to know the good things we have. That Nigeria possesses so much, and I can tell you that even in the midst recession, Nigeria is still doing well; in the absence of recession Nigeria does excellently.”

Making reference to the agriculture sector in Israel, the executive secretary said Nigerians needed to put on productive thinking, adding that “if a small nation like Israel could be doing well in agriculture, we have no excuse to be doing miniature things and celebrating them.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, on behalf of the Chief Operating Officer, the Managing Director, Mr. Clement Oluwole, said the Commission under Uja’s leadership “has been very open.”

He said “Nigeria as a religious country with both Christian and Muslim Pilgrimage Board has not been able to live up to expectations considering the level of corruption in the country.”

“So, we want to call on the Commission to step up by way of re-orientating Nigerians, especially the Christians, to live up to expectations, according to the teachings in the Bible.”

He also appealed to the executive secretary to engage the newspaper more in terms of business activities, even as he assured that the paper would continue report the organisation objectively.