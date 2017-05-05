NCPC records zero mortality in 2016

By Adoyi M. Aba

Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has said that the Commission would strive to maintain the record of zero mortality as recorded during the 2016 pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Rome and Greece.

He made the disclosure in Abuja, while receiving the report of the Federal Medical Committee for the 2016 pilgrimage to Israel, Rome and Greece, saying: “It is a great thing to celebrate that all our pilgrims went to Israel on Pilgrimage and all returned in good health.

“I salute the Committee for a job well done, it goes to show the level of selfless sacrifice the members of the 2016 medical team put into the process.

“I can only assure Nigerians that the coming year we do not only have zero mortality, but will also have zero percentage of people who are health sick”.

He hinted that the Commission was on the verge of introducing pilgrimage every two months for Nigerian Christians.

“We want to improve pilgrimage every year and will engage the medical team more and more to see to the welfare of Nigerians going on Pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Uja promised that the Commission would look into the Committee’s recommendations and make adequate implementations to serve Nigerian Pilgrims better.

Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Joseph Amedu, represented by Dr. Francis Alu, said the Committee’s challenge over the years was that of insincerity of some petitioners conniving with some pilgrims to provide false medical reports.

He said, “Some pilgrims in the past do not provide us with their proper medical status. But with the thorough medical screening introduced by the committee It is difficult to falsify any medical certificate’’. It is great joy to see Nigerian pilgrims in good health during their pilgrimage exercise in Israel and other places”.

Ahmedu also commended the Commission for its giant strides and for introducing laudable innovations to the pilgrimage economic challenges of the nation.