NCWS president hails Bello for empowering women

By Abdullahi Muhammad

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has disclosed that his Administration is vigorously training several women in various skills through the Abuja Enterprises Agency (AEA).

He revealed this while receiving the National President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Dr. (Mrs.) Gloria Laraba Shoda, that paid him a visit in his office, Abuja.

He said since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari, the FCT Administration has initiated useful skill acquisition schemes through the Abuja Enterprise Agency where women from all the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory have benefitted.

Bello reiterated that his Administration intends to continue along that line because the women constitute a large population of the nation.

He disclosed that the FCT Administration had also keyed into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme whereby two crops, rice and soya beans, in which the FCT had comparative advantage, adding that it was being promoted with women in the forefront.

He said very large populations of women turned out to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and appreciated the “uncommon support they have been giving to the government.”

While promising to foster the interests of women in the Territory, he said his Administration was working to complete all ongoing projects in the areas of health, education, and so on, which had direct bearing on the common man

He said: “As soon as the on-going projects within the Federal Capital City are completed, the focus will shift to the Satellite Towns and the Area Councils,” he said, giving the assurance that in addition, his Administration would revitalise 223 Primary Healthcare Centres across the Territory.

Speaking earlier, the NCWS chairperson noted that the Minister had “brought in strong vigour in the area of sanitation, land administration, healthcare delivery, security and other positive developments that have positive impact on the lives of women.”

She commended him for his “willingness to continue to support women in the area of wealth creation thereby improving their overall wellbeing.”

