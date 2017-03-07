NDE tasks Nigerians on growth of local businesses

By Moses John Abuja Th e National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has urged Nigerians to encourage the growth of local business initiatives in a quest to boost the economy as well as create jobs for young Nigerians. Acting Director-General of NDE, Kunle Obayan while speaking at the 38th edition of the Kaduna trade fair in Kaduna, also called for more collaborative eff orts between the private and public sectors to tackle the challenge of unemployment. Mr. Obayan further said government alone cannot eff ectively shoulder the burden of employment creation especially under the current economic situation facing the nation.

He urge all other stake holders to support the Directorate in resettling benefi ciaries of its programmes and schemes who due to paucity of funds may not enjoy any form of start-up from the NDE. “ Equally, I urge all categories of the unemployed to embrace the great opportunities for self-reliance as presented in all states of the federation through the National Directorate of Employment. Let me equally re-affi rm the commitment of the NDE to the continual provision of innovative employment creation models that will always compliment the micro economic policies of the Federal Government. “Th e challenge of mass unemployment as it aff ects Nigeria calls for the active collaboration of government at all levels and indeed the private sector. Government alone cannot eff ectively shoulder the burden of employment creation especially under the current economic situation facing the nation. “In the NDE, collaboration towards employment creation is a model that we keep fi ne tuning in order to meet the ever changing dynamics of mass unemployment.

I am glad to state here that our collaboration with other stakeholders in the employment sector is yielding the desired results and we remain committed to expanding the scope of our operations in this regard. In his address, minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said in the last 12 months, the present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari has recorded remarkable progress in the implementation of employment creation programmes.