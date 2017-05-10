N/Delta peace, receptive to investors – NNDC boss

The Niger Delta region has attained a level peace that it is no longer the haven of militancy and hostile to investors, according the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Ekere. Ekere, who spoke during the dinner held for participants at the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, United States, said the Niger Delta was being repositioned to attract investors in several growth areas beyond oil and gas.

He attributed the relative peace in the region to the federal government’s specific policy initiatives targeted at the uprooting the cause of the agitations in the region. “These will tackle security, law and order, power, transport infrastructure, modular refi neries and investment in people,” he said. Ekere stated that the NDDC’s participation at the 2017 OTC Conference was to explore partnerships and opportunities with investors who would support the eff orts of the government and NDDC to create jobs for the teeming Niger Delta youths Already, he said some the youths have acquired the requisite skills and knowledge to work and collaborate with investors in diff erent economic sectors.

The NDDC boss said with 18 universities spread across the nine states in the region, the Niger Delta was well positioned to provide the needed human resources to ensure viability and sustainability of investments. “We are also working with the business community to identify ways to overcome constraints and ensure businesses take advantage of the numerous opportunities in the region. Investors are invited to join us on this journey of discovery of the potentials in the Niger Delta region.”

He pointed out that the region was the focal point for the Oil & Gas sector with about 37 billion barrels of proven reserves and numerous other mineral deposits such as granite, barites, marble, clay, gypsum, phosphate rock, feldspar, limestone sand and gravel. In addition, he said: “Before the advent of oil the region exported coal, gold, tin, columbite, tantalite, lead and zinc. With over 750,000 hectares suitable for fi sh and shrimp farming and 500,000 hectares of arable land for farming, the region is a diversifi ed portfolio of opportunities.”