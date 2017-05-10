NDE’s vocational skills boss dies at 58

By Jerry Uwah

Lagos

National Directorate of Employment (NDE’s) vocational skills development officer in Edo state, Mr. Oscar Oseajumin Ogboi, is dead.

The Delata state-born Ogboi died on April 26, this year, aged 58.

The late Ogboi graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Arts from the University of Benin, Benin City, in 1985, and joined NDE in 1990, where he worked until his death.

Blueprint gathered that in the 27 years he served with NDE, Ogboi helped hundreds of youth to acquire vocational skills and create jobs for themselves.

He was buried on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in his compound at 45, Old Abraka Road, Boji-Boji, Agbor, Delta state, after a funeral talk at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Agbor.

Ogboi is survived by an aged mother, a wife, Mrs. Endurance Ogboi, four children, brothers, sisters and numerous relatives.