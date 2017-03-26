NDLEA uncovers ‘new tricks’ used by traffi ckers

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has said that it had uncovered new tricks by drug traffi cking cartels to circumvent security checks.

A suspected drug traffi cker, Roland Chukwudi, 37, who was apprehended for importing 2.045 kilogramme of heroin from Nairobi, Kenya, was found in possession of a fake travel ticket indicating that he was coming from China, the NDLEA said in a statement yesterday. Another suspect, Maduka Nnaemeka, 39, was also caught attempting to export 1.555kg of cocaine to Dubai.

Preliminary investigation by the anti-narcotic agency revealed that Chukwudi deliberately replaced his ticket with a fake one showing that he was coming from China instead of Nairobi.

Th e agency said this was intended to place him on a low risk profi le but his expectations were dashed as the heroin concealed inside his luggage was detected during screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline fl ight. Ahmadu Garba, NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, while explaining reasons for the falsifi cation of the ticket, said that drugs are more expensive in Asia.

“Th e suspect wanted to distract the attention of offi cers by presenting himself as coming from China while he actually took off from Nairobi,” he said. Chukwudi, a trader in Onitsha, who is married with three children, said his friend introduced him into drug traffi cking. “Th is was the plan of my friend who introduced me into drug traffi cking,” he said.

“I sell clothes in Onitsha, but my business is as good as dead due to the economic recession. “My friend that I contacted for fi nancial assistance requested that I bring a bag containing heroin from Nairobi. Th e fake ticket was the plan of my friend who assured me that I will never be caught.”