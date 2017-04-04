Ndume: Conspiracies in executive/legislature rift

In this piece, EZREL TABIOWO examines the intrigues behind Senator Ali Ndume’s travails

When the 8th Senate was inaugurated on June 9, 2015, Senator Ali Ndume, who played a pivotal role in the emergence of its new leadership under Senator Bukola Saraki, no doubt earned his place as a formidable force to reckon with amongst his colleagues in the Upper legislative Chamber.

Determined to enthrone meritocracy leading to election of the Senate President and his Deputy, and against the plans of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Borno lawmaker bit the bullet by pitching his tent with, and becoming a visible voice for Pro-Saraki forces.

The lawmaker’s unrelenting quest for fairness, and staunch loyalty for unpopular views, clearly became the Archille’s heel that marked his undoing barely two years down the journey he started.

Also, knowing the high risks involved in backing Saraki’s bid for the Senate Presidency, Ndume nonetheless signed on for the long haul, and damned the consequences by mobilizing lawmakers from the North against his party’s preferred candidates.

The lawmaker, it was gathered, was a key negotiator delegated by Pro-Saraki lawmakers to broker a deal with their colleagues in the minority Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that led to Saraki’s emergence as the Senate President against all odds.

The Senate, before it’s inauguration, was split into two factions; the Senate Unity Forum (consisting of Anti-Saraki lawmakers), and the Senators of Like-minds – the Pro-Saraki group to which Ndume belonged.

The leaders of the APC, who were staunchly opposed to Saraki’s emergence as Senate President, backed their preferred choice of Senators Ahmad Lawan, and George Akume as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

But unknown to Senators belonging to the Unity Forum, plans were already perfected by Like-minds Senators and their colleagues in the minority to vote Senator Bukola Saraki as Senate President.

Apparently sensing that the outcome of elections might not be in their favour, the leadership of the APC on the morning the 8th Senate was to be inaugurated, summoned an emergency meeting scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The election which was held regardless in the absence of Senators belonging to the Unity Forum, produced Senator Bukola Saraki as Senate President, and Ike Ekweremadu from the opposition as his Deputy, in line with the deal struck by Like-minds Senators and those from the PDP.

What the Like-minds and PDP Senators however failed to see coming, was the maneuvering prance from Senator Ndume, who went outside the script to contest against Ekweremadu for the Deputy Senate President seat.

Ndume’s nomination to contest the Deputy Senate President seat, which came as a rude shock to PDP lawmakers, from that moment put the Borno lawmaker on the spotlight as one whose words should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Though Ekweremadu polled 54 votes to defeat Ndume who got just 20, the former majority leader in an interview granted two months after Senate’s inauguration, spoke against the former’s decision to retain the seat of Deputy Senate President which he held in the 7th Senate under Senator David Mark.

Ndume, while speaking on Ekweremadu during the interview said: “It is a very odd situation but that is a realistic situation that we find ourselves. The most uncomfortable part of it is that when the PDP people were in power for 16 years, they didn’t provide room for somebody in the opposition to occupy such position.

“But I think the PDP is trying to eat its cake and have it back which to me is very, very odd. As our President said, we in the APC still feel that we have won the battle but lost the war. We are waiting to see how it works but it is very odd situation.

“If I am to be in the shoes of Ekweremadu, I will not contest for the seat of the Deputy Senate President because how would he be the Deputy Senate President in a government that they are minority? The situation is odd as it doesn’t fit in properly because you cannot separate the politics of the party from the position he is occupying. There are certain things that the government wants to implement in the interest of the party, so he will always find himself in a tight corner. As I said, we will see how the situation works”, Ndume added.

Senators in the PDP fold, clearly taken aback by the lawmaker’s default posture, marked him down in their books as one with scores to settle someday.

Ndume’s Rise

Following his emergence as Senate President, Saraki, in a bid to repay Ndume for the role he played against all odds, pushed behind the scenes for the lawmaker to be made the Senate Majority Leader.

Despite attempts by the leadership of the ruling APC to prevail on Saraki to compensate Senator Ahmad Lawan with the position of Senate Leader, the Senate President rebuffed all entreaties saying the matter was beyond his decision to make.

Leveraging on his popularity, and the goodwill enjoyed by Saraki among Senators of the North East caucus, Ndume on his part had no difficulty becoming nominated as preferred choice for the Senate Majority Leader seat.

Ndume’s popularity soared when he sponsored, alongside seventeen other Senators from the region, a bill seeking the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The bill, which was passed by the Senate in October, last year, tasks the commission with the responsibility of rebuilding the North-East region after years of destruction by activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Though the upper chamber had proposed Gombe to situate the commission’s headquarters, Ndume’s influence however made it possible for it to be located in Maiduguri, the Borno capital and funded by three per cent of the federation’s value added tax (VAT) for a period of 10 years.

The North-East states to benefit from the establishment of the commission are: Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba.

The Senate also included Kano and Plateau states to benefit from the commission, citing that the two states had also been heavily affected by the activities of the insurgent group.

Also, Senator Ndume in no small way assisted to draw the attention of the federal government, as well as the International community to the escalating humanitarian crisis plaguing the North East region.

Ndume’s many ‘sins’

The many travails of the former majority leader, findings revealed, started with the disagreement which followed the situation of the North East Development Commission.

The politics which followed the location of the headquarters, it was gathered, subsequently earned Ndume a few friends and foes within the North East caucus of the National Assembly, a development which pruned down on his popularity.

Also, with the war between the factions of the APC in the upper chamber over, members of the Unity Forum, who still harbour some grouse against Ndume for the role he played, contributed largely to the lawmaker’s woes.

For instance, this played out in the aftermath of events which followed Ndume’s removal as Majority Leader of the Senate.

Sequel to his ouster, the Borno State Senator said his removal was based on his insistence that the Senate did not follow due process in rejecting the nomination of acting EFCC chair, Ibrahim Magu.

Recall that the Senate APC caucus in a letter addressed to the Senate President, expressed the party’s desire to have a change in leadership.

The letter which was read by Saraki on January 10, 2017, was done in Ndume’s absence, moments after when he went to observe his afternoon prayers.

The caucus, in the letter also presented Senator Ahmad Lawan as its elected candidate to immediately assume the position of Senate Majority Leader.

Explaining the reasons behind his removal as Majority leader, Ndume said: “What I said was that for us (Senate) to claim to have a rejected a nominee sent to us by the president, we have to follow the right procedure, and observe our rules,” the senator said.

“The nominee should have been called into the chamber and presented before senators who will then openly vote on whether to accept or reject his or her nomination.

“In the case of Magu, that was not done. We only had a closed-door session and when we emerged the Senate spokesperson claimed that he had been rejected. I had to set the record straight by saying we never rejected the nominee. This is because you don’t accept or reject a nominee at a closed session.

“Our votes and proceedings are there as evidence of my claims.”

Ndume said he heard rumours of the plot to remove him but paid no attention to it.

“I was surprised that such a simple and harmless clarification could rattle and anger some of my colleagues,” he said.

But another lawmaker who belonged to the defunct Unity Forum, Senator Kabiru Marafa, debunked Ndume’s explannation, saying, “The rumours making the rounds that Ndume was removed because of Magu’s confirmation of appointment is not true.

“I am not from the same place with Magu as Ndume is but I fought for him.

“I am in the senate as an APC senator and as long as what we do is within the dictates of the Constitution, I am here to protect it.

“The President submitted Magu’s name and I worked for Magu and a lot of senators did too”, he said.

According to Marafa, “we, as a senate, are guided by our rules; whatever we do, we are guided by our rules and those rules are offshoot of the constitution.

“Section 60 of the Constitution gives us the right to regulate our own procedure; the moment we say this is how we want to do it we have a responsibility to do it that way.

“If you go back to Order 32, Section 6, you will see how principal officers can be removed.

“It says you can remove a principal officer by a majority, it didn’t say the officer must be consulted.

The Fall

Another round of jeopardy however came knocking on Ndume’s door, when the lawmaker on March 11, 2017, called on the upper to investigate allegations put forward in the media against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and another lawmaker, Dino Melaye, who chairs the Senate committee on FCT.

Senators Saraki was alleged to have imported a Range Rover Sports Utility Vehicle with fake documents. He was also said to have evaded customs duties to the tune of N78m.

The allegations came to the fore following a face-off between the Senate and Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, over the recent introduction of a suspended vehicle duty policy.

Senator Melaye, on the other hand, was alleged to have forged his first degree certificate, as an online report by Sahara Reporters claimed the lawmaker did not graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Recall that Melaye it was, who drew the attention of his colleagues to a report by the Department of State Security, which stated that the President’s nominee for the top job at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, failed the agency’s “integrity test”.

According to the DSS, going ahead to confirm Magu as the chairman of the anti-graft agency would constitute a liability on the present administration’s war against corruption in the country.

But Ndume, who prevailed on the upper chamber to look into the allegations raised against the Senate President and Senator Melaye, called for their immediate probe.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who prevailed over plenary on that day, obliged Ndume’s request by referring the matter to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The Senator Anyawu-led committee, which conducted an investigative hearing into the matter, submitted its report to the upper chamber last week.

The lawmaker, who belongs to the minority PDP in the chamber, in the committee’s report absolved Senators Saraki and Melaye of any wrongdoing.

The lawmaker accused Ndume of not subjecting the issues raised to due diligence before bringing the matter before the Senate.

The committee, therefore, recommended that Ndume be suspended immediately, a recommendation that was adopted by the upper legislative chamber.

The Senate however reduced his suspension from one year to six months.

Anyawu read: “This story was cooked up with the intent to embarrass the Senate President, the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly.

The complainant did not conduct due diligence before bringing the matter to the floor of the Senate.

“As a former Senate Leader and a ranking Senator, he was expected to have weighed the consequences of the allegation and carefully investigated it before presenting it.

“Having failed to cross-check facts before presentation at plenary, he could not be said to be a patriotic representative of the Senate, and should be penalized to serve as deterrent to others.

“After due consideration of the matter as revealed by different parties to the case, the committee recommends as follows.

“We recommend that the Senate do suspend Mohammed Ali Ndume for bringing Senator Dino Melaye, his colleague and the institution of the Senate to unbearable disrepute at this time of our national life, when caution, patriotism, careful consideration and diligence should be our watchword.

“The suspension is with immediate from today, 29th of March, 2017 to last for 181 legislative days.”

But proposing an amendment, which was carried by the Senate, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, suggested that the suspension period be reduced to six months. The amendment was carried by the Senate.

“My colleagues, I want to suggest that we reduce the period of suspension for Ali Ndume. In December, he was the Senate Leader. Let us reduce it for him. I suggest that we reduce it to a period not more than six months,” Urhoghide said.