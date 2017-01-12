Ndume’s ouster, a conspiracy?

Share This





















SADIQ ABUBAKAR writes from Maiduguri that the removal of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume from Borno state as the Senate Majority Leader has not gone down well with people of the state



To the indigenes of Borno state and supporters of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, this is not a time to cheer as the news of the sudden removal of Ndume from his former position as the Senate Leader was received with great shock to all and sundry.

Many of his fans and constituents have struggled to believe until now that his removal was a set up and conspiracy against Ndume for his position and support to the allegations and cases of corruption handled by the EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu and the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria SFGN.

The Upper legislative Chamber of the National Assembly has not hidden their animosity against the duo and this perceived rift between the members on one side and Ndume and Babachir on the other has ostensibly had its first casulty- Senator Ndume.

The public opinion seems to be pointing that his removal is the consequence he has to face and the supreme price for his uprightness and steadfastness.

As the majority of the people of Borno state believe Ndume’s removal was an absolute conspiracy and set up by aggrieved APC Senate Caucus members who were against Ndume’s style of leadership.

The distinguished senators had probably assumed Ndume goes about in a “holier than thou attitude, which of course, when given the actual interpretation is more of straight forwardness and transparency of the Borno born senator.

While Ndume’s perceived carriage and stance on some issues have not gone down well with to some of the senators, the same cannot be said of the presidency.

Similarly, some politicians that declined to mention their names in print said, the entire process and procedure adopted to unseat Ndume was a conspired and masterminded by those against the EFCC Chairman and SFGN who earlier appeared before the Senate to answer some questions over the allegations levelled against them.

While Ndume was said to have stood firmly behind the two, the Senate President Abubakar Bukola

Saraki kicked against and not interested in the duo coming to the floor of the Upper legislative chamber.

Worst of it all, the Senate President said not to be in good terms with the EFCC Chairman and was not disposed to having him appear before the Senate.

A cross section of the public interviewed in Maiduguri expressed shock and surprise over the matter while some frowned at the manner the APC

Senate Caucus betrayed Ndume pointing out that the party seems to be divided.

Some indigenes of the state who described the removal of Ndume as “a situational act of senate” said, targeting and fighting their caucus members who are viable and useful to the existence of the APC is sabotage.

Specifically, a political stalwart and grassroots politician Mohammed Mbayawa said the removal of Ndume was arranged, cooked by the former state governors and Ministers at the Senate who find Ndume as Senate Leader a threat to their ambition and motive as well as not working against their interest.

According to this view, Ndume has before his removal not been alligning with their opinions and interest on the floor of the Senate.

Those who are aversed to the removal of Ndume were particularly angry with the APC caucus who they regretted were part of the plo.

They noted that for the APC Caucus at the Senate to have felt that the best thing to do is to kick Ndume out and replace him with Senator Ahmed Lawan by setting Ndume up after signing their signatures when he took excuse to go and pray was most unfortunate and biggest betrayal of the year.

It was more saddening that the so called supporters of the Senate President and enemies of Ndume adjourned sitting when Ndume returned from mosque.

They condemned the APC Caucus which met at the chamber and conspired against him without his knowledge as a total betrayal and breach of confidence that Ndume has for his colleagues.

They also stressed that the APC has forgotten and underestimated the capabilities and manoeuvring of Senator Lawan and his political ambition to become Senate President while warning Lawan can do anything possible to become the next Senate president.

