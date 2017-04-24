Neglecting Boko Haram orphans, recipe for disaster – Cleric

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

A Kano-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah, has called on northern states’ governors, the Ulama and community leaders to rise to the challenge of according proper care to children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency, adding that abandoning them would be a recipe for disaster.

Speaking at a one-day review of the progress so far made by the independent committee raised to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-east in Kano yesterday, Abdallah said supporting the orphans was the only way out of the negative consequences of abandoning them.

He said neglecting the orphans would inspire their resolve to look into how their innocent parents were killed, maimed and tortured with impunity, warning that such a disaster could take a dimension of endless war of attrition that could lead to a global conflict.

Abdallah said the Boko Haram insurgency was the handiwork of those supporting the devil to succeed and give Islam a bad name, stressing that the Boko Haram militias were “ruthless infidels who do not have the love of the revered Islam at heart.”

He said Islam was a religion of compassion and pity and that no responsible Muslim would love to take solace in unjustified shedding of blood, affirming that the “Boko Haram elements have no legitimate premise to engage on ruthless blood shedding spree and that orchestrating the war has turned the hand of the clock backward.”

He said the business of feeding the IDPs was an herculean task that could only be handled by God, adding that the magnitude of the humanitarian disaster should be a cause for serious concern to northern governors, Ulama and the community leaders.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Musa Borodo, said the donation was solely informed by the need for supporting victims of the Boko Haram insurgency to heave a sigh of relief at the time they were psychologically depressed, adding that the formation of the committee was not informed by primordial interests.