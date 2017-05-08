NEMA, SEMA to assist 300 Jigawa windstorm victims

By Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Jigawa state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have pledged to assist over 300 recent windstorm victims in Anadaza Village of Kiyawa local government area of the state.

Executive Secretary of the SEMA, Alhaji Sani Yusuf Babura, disclosed this yesterday shortly after he led NEM’s assessment team to sympathise with the victims.

He said the federal government had promised that it would deploy relief materials to cushion the effect of the disaster.

It would be recalled that last week, windstorm ravaged Anadaza village, destroying over 300 houses and thus rendering hundreds of households homeless.

Baubara said his Agency had assisted Safa village of Birnin Kudu local government with N2 million where 59 houses had been razed, adding that the money was disbursed according to the losses suffered by victims.

He urged residents to make sure that they erected concrete houses and to stop keeping animal feeds on top of houses.