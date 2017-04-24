New BPE boss pledges service to Nigerians

By David Agba Abuja Th e new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, formally took over the reins of authority at the Bureau in Abuja on Friday, April 21, 2017 with a pledge to ensure that privatized enterprises in the country give services to the generality of Nigerians.

At a brief ceremony attended by the management team of the Bureau in the Director-General’s Conference Room, the BPE’s new helmsman said what was required of everybody was dedication to duty to achieve the desired goal.

He said his administration would also work to sustain the positive image of the Bureau while at the same time strive to change the negative perception held by some people about the BPE in the execution of its mandate. Okoh promised to step up the post-privatization monitoring activities of the Bureau to ensure that owners of privatized enterprises live up to the covenants they signed with the Bureau so that Nigerians could derive maximum benefi ts from the privatized enterprises.

He thanked the former acting Director-General of the Bureau, Dr. Vincent Onome Akpotaire, for successfully piloting the aff airs of the Bureau in the last 14 months and called for synergy during the transition period. Earlier, Dr. Vincent Onome Akpotaire while handing over to the new DG said that given his background as a seasoned administrator, the management and staff of the Bureau are confi dent.

that he would succeed in his new assignment and give the Bureau a new lease of life. On their part, members of the Management Team pledged to cooperate with the new DG to take the Bureau to greater heights. He was later conducted round the offi ces where he familiarized with the staff .

Before his appointment by the Federal Government on Th ursday, April 13, 2017 as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Okoh was the Managing Partner of Ashford & McGuire Consulting Ltd. Th e DG, who is currently a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, has 32 years experience, of which 22 were in the banking industry where his responsibilities involved general management, leadership and organizational development.