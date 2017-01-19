New comers to APC must be ready to queue behind us — Moghalu

Share This





















George Moghalu is the National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is also aspiring to govern Anambra state, ahead of the 2017 gubernatorial election. In this interview with some journalists, he bares his mind on the state and national politics, and the current influx of governorship aspirants into the Anambra state chapter of APC. Okey Chris was there.



Since inception of this administration, people of Southeast are complaining of being neglected especially in terms of projects execution and appointments. How true is this?

To the best of my knowledge, President Muhammadu Buhari’s led federal government is committed to all promises made to the South East. We, the Southeasterners are part of his government. Our people should take closer look at the budget to ascertain the number of projects in the budget and packages towards their actualisation. Have they forgotten so fast that the previous government repeatedly told us about the second Niger Bridge, Zik’s mausoleum, Onitsha seaport and the Enugu-Onitsha highway but ended up doing nothing for sixteen years they were in power?

Now the second Niger Bridge is in the budget, fully funded and on course. Also, the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt highways are in the budget and on course as we speak.

How else do you want the government to show its commitment to the people of South East? How else do people expect him to show that South East is very much part of this country?

Will the federal government also consider completion of Zik’s final resting place which has being a promise never fulfilled in the past?

I am assuring everyone that President Buhari’s administration is going to deliver it. This administration cannot say what it cannot do or fulfill. But are we not embarrassed that for complete sixteen years we are still talking about the mausoleum? The previous government always flags or commissions it once election draws nearer, only to abandon it thereafter. To me, it’s a massive and collective embarrassment and scandalous!

Also, would there be an extension of functional rail lines and seaport to Onitsha, being the commercial nerve centre of the nation?

Yes! Every project due to the South East that is in the budget would surely be delivered.

With the current squabbles, infighting, and verbal attacks rocking your party, do you think that it is still party of the progressives it often pride itself as?

One thing you must take note of is that APC, like every human organisation, is bound to have clash of interests. What matters is how these clashes are been resolved. We have a resolution mechanism within the party that takes care of everyone’s interest. It is a progressive party and we are committed to progressive ideals; and we are living up to it. Interests would clash, but interests would be resolved. At any given time, majority would have its way but minority will have their say. But in all there would be unity and harmony. That is the kernel of democracy.

The Anambra State chapter of APC has witnessed more influx of persons from other political parties in the recent time. And most of these new entrants have governorship ambition. As one who is interested in the governorship seat too, are you feeling threatened?

Not at all! I welcome all of them. However, the question I keep asking is, if President Buhari did not win election would they have joined our party? We all know that the answer is no. You will recall that these are the same people who called us names when we were in opposition. There was no conceivable name they did not call us. But today the party is in power at the centre, everyone wants to contest election in APC. The reason is very simple- we are the beautiful bride now and the horizon appears to be clear for APC to win. Buhari is now the bestselling brand. So they are all welcome.

But the right thing to do is that when you come into a new institution, you simply join the queue. You don’t come into a new institution as a new comer and want to be the head. It’s morally wrong and morally unacceptable.

Anywhere, as an individual, I am not threatened because I have what it takes to successfully go through the process, win the election and run the state well. The only thing anyone can say is that I don’t have money. After all, I have not been in government. I have equally not stolen any money. So, I am not a money bag. But when the chips are down we all know that APC is not for sale.

And if you win the gubernatorial poll, what new thing do you intend to bring to the table different from what we have seen from past or present governors?

Well, I always try to be very careful whenever this question comes my way. This is because I don’t want to bring out my campaign programme or manifesto now until the appropriate time. I will make my manifesto public at the appropriate time. But note that there are a lot of things I am going to do differently. Majorly, I will make sure APC manifesto is implemented to the letter in Anambra state.

What advice do you have for Anambra electorates considering the forthcoming gubernatorial poll and other elections?

Like I have always said in the past, I am charging the electorates not to be induced to take a decision we would all regret. Let us look at every candidate on merit and capacity to deliver. Let it not be because someone paid higher. They should know that those who may pay higher may not be the most qualified. We must at all times, critically look at who we are sending to represent us at any level. Also, those we are sending must appreciates where they are coming from and the people they are representing, and put in their best to justify the confidence of the people that sent them.

