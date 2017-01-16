New Hausa unity group debuts in Kano

Share This





















By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

A newly formed association, Kungiyar Hausawan Africa, has debuted in Kano and started recruiting volunteers from all shades of opinion to be trained on the skills of rendering voluntary services in times of accidents and natural calamities.

Speaking to newsmen on the genesis on the need for the association, its President, Hausawan Africa, Dr. Abdulkadir Labaran Koguna, said the initiative was conceived to unite the Hausa people both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora with a view to achieving a common objective.

Koguna said the Hausa were supposed to be known and identified as one single entity and speak with one voice like the Afenifere and Ohaneze Ndigbo, stressing that the two associations had be stoutly defending the interest of their people in circumstances they felt they ought to be relevant.

He said the existence of the Arewa Elders Forum was never meant to champion the cause of the Hausa people alone, but the entire people of the north which was a constellation of different tribes, stressing that defending the collective interest of the Hausa people would be the entire focus of the new association.

He said recruiting and training the volunteers was a stepping stone in making them to be accepted in the way the Civil Defence Operatives and Special Marshals were given preferences as part of para-military agents, affirming that the leadership of the association would crave the indulgence of the National Assembly on the way forward.

