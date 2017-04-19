New NAPTIP boss tasks staff on mandate

The new Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Ms. Julie Okah-donli, has charged staff of the agency not to compromise its mandate.

She gave the charge yesterday on assumption of duty at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okah-Donli was among the 23 newly appointed heads of federal agencies and parastatal announced on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Josiah Emerole in Abuja said that the new chief executive warned staff members to resist any temptation to compromise in the course of discharging the mandate of the agency.

He quoted Okah-Donli as saying the mandate of the organisation was a sensitive one and of international concern to halt the history of man’s inhumanity to man.

She charged the members of staff to work as one big family and foster the spirit of oneness in tackling challenges of the job.

“We must resist any temptation to compromise our duties. I will never tolerate any form of indiscipline under my watch that will expose this organisation to public ridicule.

“My appointment is a call to national service; coming at a time the change mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari is making a quiet revolution in the transformation of the country.

“Let me, therefore, state unequivocally that we cannot afford to be left behind in writing the history of achievements of this administration.

“Our task here is basically to stop the crime against humanity and we have to discharge our duties with absolute fear of God and we must resist any temptation to compromise our duties.

“Also, I will never tolerate any form of indiscipline under my watch,” she said.