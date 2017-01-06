New Year: Buhari walk your talk

Share This





















Abdullahi M. Gulloma

In keeping with a tradition, President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered his New Year message to Nigerians with a special plea to them to be law abiding, patient and remain united.

Reminding the people of an African proverb, the President said: “It is easy to break a broomstick but not a bunch.” With its people united, he pointed out that Nigeria could achieve lofty and unimaginable feats.

The president also talked about security, economy and religion. And the speech, in the end, can be said to be poignant and raised many hopes and expectations among people, even if that has been the ritual.

Yet, the truth is that, blank slate of the New Year has always been formed by our desires, wishes and dreams. The success of the year, however, is determined by what we do and the commitments we make and keep. It’s easy for a person to say this is the year that he will stop paying rent and own our house or stop paying taxi fare and buy a car, or start his own business.

Whatever our private and or collective dreams are, for them to become realities, we must actualise them with resolute and instrumental action. Therefore, the time has come for Nigerian leaders to incorporate some universal truths in their New Year rituals of wishes and resolutions. And, collectively, we wish for wealth, we must bear in mind there is no wealth without work. As we wish for success, there is no success without sacrifice. There is no progress without planning and no prosperity without collective participation.

Nationally, lives of the citizens continue to be impacted by crime, especially kidnapping, armed robbery, murders, and last year we saw the murder of law enforcement officers, notably Lt. Col. Abu-Ali, by the terrorists. We also saw an increase in the number of children being violated. An effective crime strategy that yields sustained long-term reductions continues to elude the government and by all indications is likely to be a feature of the New Year.

Acknowledged, however, that there is a resource constraint. This can be overcome by strategic deployment of scarce resources to tackle the main drivers of crime. For example, greater attention needs to be paid to the parallel, but mutually reinforcing areas of justice and unemployed youth. Improvements in the coordination of resources in these areas would have a significant impact on reducing crime.

Healthcare continued to be a problem for Nigeria, leading to the ultimate tragedy of the death of mothers, babies and others from quite preventable diseases. Our electricity problems are exacerbated by constant sabotage. Unemployment continues to rise, particularly among youth. Our naira continues to devalue and prices of goods and services continue to increase.

All indications are that these problems will be with us in 2017 as there were no real resolute and instrumental actions on the part of the government to address these issues. Again, it is acknowledged that there are resource constraints. However, we do not accept this as an excuse for a government not fulfilling its core function of making good policy, regulating economic and social actors and holding to account its agents.

Many of the problems we faced in 2016 and will probably face in 2017 have less to do with resource constraints and more to do with the breakdown of the core functions of policy, regulation and accountability of government at all levels.

The non-payment of contractors, workers’ salaries, pensions and the death of the babies in our general hospitals and primary health facilities exemplify this point.

Of course, we have seen and heard of, many other areas in which, given limited resources, a government that is fulfilling its core function and applying just a little more thought, creativity and resolution had made life much easier for its people.

Economic growth continues to elude us, despite fiscal discipline of the Buhari-led administration. Indeed, there seems to be an abiding belief by the administration that fiscal discipline by itself will lead to economic growth. Very little creativity is being applied to ways in which the economy can be stimulated to grow.

Lack of growth is as much a sign of government failure as it is of external conditions of which we know that the price of oil has significantly declined. Thus, the challenge for government, this year, is to maintain the fiscal programme and stimulate growth at the same time. The present government views the two objectives sequentially, fiscal discipline first then growth may follow whereas fiscal discipline and growth can be achieved simultaneously.

This year must be our true year of ‘change’ and prosperity. However, there cannot be change and prosperity without everybody’s participation. Our collective input on the national slate will determine whether you get a government that fulfills its core functions and creatively and resolutely solve problems or whether problems keep following us from year to year.

This year, let us resolve to embrace the New Year for all the hopes and challenges it will offer. Let us resolve to take care of our children as this is the greatest honour to our parents. Let us resolve to be peaceful, discard the use of weapons to unleash violence and sabotage our nation’s economy, through pipelines vandalism in the Niger-Delta or destruction of fish market in Baga in the North-eastern part of the country.

Let us resolve to exercise more for our health, to work harder for our country, to make the sacrifice for success, and to do more planning for progress. Let us also resolve not to be bystanders in the struggle for prosperity, this year. Let us resolve to be a part of the decision for ‘change,’ the resolution for better Nigeria. Let us all say: “Let the change begins with me. Let us make 2017 the year of our prosperity.”

Like this: Like Loading...