NGE inaugurates electoral committee for biennial convention

Committee promises credible poll

By Abdulrahman Abdulrauf

Ahead of its biennial convention the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), yesterday, inaugurated a five-man electoral committee to supervise election of new executive of the guild during its convention scheduled for April 28 to 30, 2017, in Lagos.

The five-man electoral committee, headed by renowned journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, has Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, as assistant; while others include: Mrs. Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha and Mallam Abdulhamid Majia.

Speaking during the inauguration, President of the NGE, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, tasked the Ekpu-led committee to ensure that capable hands are elected during the biennial election.

She said: “The duties of the electoral committee shall include but not be limited to; giving out the nomination forms to aspirants, receiving the nomination forms, ensuring the aspirants are qualified for the offices they seek, conducting the election, announcing the results of the exercise and swearing-in the new standing committee.

“The electoral committee of the NGE has always been reserved for elders, fellows and custodians of the history of this august body for obvious reasons. The assignment is delicate. It requires experience of only level-headed, sure footed and fair-minded men and women.

“The NGE convention is taken very seriously by members and as such tempers tend to rise and nerves frayed but thankfully, for just a short period. Respect for our elders and consideration for a healthy guild in spite of everything always prevail.”

Mrs Egbemode said the out-going standing committee has done its best to keep the flag flying, noting that: “Today, we commit into your hands, distinguished members of the electoral committee of the 2017 biennial convention, the ship that will bear the NGE into a safe harbour.

“We are sure of your capable hands and your fairness has come to the rescue of the guild more than once. We know we can trust you with this assignment.”

Ekpu, in his address, assured the NGE standing committee that the electoral committee would do a good job to sustain the guild.

“Election in Nigeria is a difficult job and no less in a professional guild like NGE. Since I lost the NGE election in 1982, I have been actively involved in NGE and I have not looked back since then to prevent what happened in 1982, when the election was hijacked.

“We will do everything to contribute to the success of the guild. NGE is the most important group in our profession because it is made up of senior people. We see ourselves more as professional people. So, it is important for us to do a good job to sustain the guild,” he said.