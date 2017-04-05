Ngilari: Prisons suspends 3 senior officers

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) has said that it had suspended three senior officers indicted for their complicity in the issuance of unauthorised medical report on the former governor of Adamawa state, Bala Ngilari, who was supposed to be serving a five-year jail term in Yola Prison.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the NPS spokesman, Francis Enobore, said the affected officers included CP Peter Yeni Tenkwa, DCP Abubakar Abaka and SP John Bukar.

A statement dated 3rd April, 2017 and signed by the Director/Secretary of the Board, Mr. Sunday Dan Ogu, for the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB), approved the suspension of the officers pending the outcome of all necessary investigations into the matter.

The statement also indicated that “a new Controller and officer in-charge have been posted to take over the state command and Yola Prison, respectively, including a medical doctor to oversee the prison clinic. The officers have since resumed duties.”

“The letter dated 3rd April, 2017 and signed by the Director/Secretary of the Board, Mr. Sunday Dan Ogu, approved the suspension of the officers pending the outcome of all necessary investigations into the matter.”