NGO gives free medical attention to rural women, girls

Change Managers International (CMI) a Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) has lamented the increasing rate of deaths in rural communities, due to a lack of medical facilities.

Its Assistant Program Officer Nendirmwa Ohah, during an outreach to Agwan Dio community in Tugan Maje, Abuja said at least one person dies of malaria every 30 seconds.

According to Ohah, the malaria sensitization and awareness program to the rural community became necessary because about 350-500 million people are infected with malaria each year, with about 1.3-3 million of these resulting to death

He said CMI is working to improve the livelihood of Nigerians in hard to reach communities, and to encourage participatory resolutions to socio-political challenges.

“We have done a lot health and Education work in FCT communities particularly in Gwagwalada, Kwali, Abaji, Kuje and AMAC. We plan to touch as many communities as possible,” he said.

He described malaria as a mosquito borne-infectious disease affecting humans and other animals caused by a parasite called Plasmodium Falciparum.

“Malaria can be treated and prevented in different effective ways. We in addition to the sensitization gave malaria testing, anti malarial drug administration, counseling, distribution of mosquito nets and conducted HIV test,” he said.

“The visit was held to reach out to the community medically, particularly on HIV/AIDS testing and councelling, checking of blood pressure, malaria awareness and sensitization, testing and administration of antimalaria drugs.

“The community is a hard to reach community, with no road and they lack medical facilities. They live communally in a rural setting, with just a borehole, one LEA primary School, no form of electricity, and an ongoing modern School building project being carried out by Change managers International Network,” he added.

He regretted that these people have been neglected in the aspect of Education, health, electricity and road access, while calling on government to

come to their aid by providing the necessary basic amenities for them