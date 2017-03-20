NGO offers medical services to 200 Kwara pensioners

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Over 200 local government and state pensioners have benefited from the free medical outreach of a Non-governmental Organisation called Mike Omotosho Foundation in Kwara state.

Speaking at the event held in Ilorin, the Founder of the Foundation, Dr. Mike Omotosho, said the aim of the outreach was to enable the aged, especially, pensioners ascertain their health status.

He said the Mike Omotosho Foundation was conscious of the well being of the people irrespective of their status, class and creed.

“Going by our mission statement ‘meddling for impact’, we have continuously imparted and impacted in the lives of people for the better”.

Omotosho, who spoke through a member of the Foundation, Hajia Sidikat Taye Yusuf, noted that the rationale behind the medical outreach transcended beyond politics or any other sentimental motive.

The governor Emeritus of the Rotary Club International pointed out that the Foundation was of the view that government could not solely tend to the needs of the people, hence the need for individuals and organisations to contribute their quota to the well being of the people, especially the aged with particular reference to the retirees.

Omotosho added that the retirees deserved adequate medicare, after serving the country and the State selflessly, diligently and meritoriously.

The founder of the foundation declared that the free medical outreach was devoid of political gains, and there should not be any colouration to it.

Speaking with journalists, the Secretary of the sixteen local governments pensioners in the state, Alhaji Saidu Oladimeji, lauded the Foundation for deeming it fit to organise such health care programme for the aged people, retirees in particular.

Oladimeji noted that majority of them are battling with different ailments, saying that the medical outreach organized for them by Mike Omotosho Foundation would afford them the opportunity to ascertain their health status.