NGOs partner to assist vulnerable youths

Ahmid Lawal

Abuja

An international non-governmental organisation (NGO), Ashinaga Africa Initiative, has said that “it is partnering with Nigerian counterparts to put smiles on faces of thousands of vulnerable young people in the country and across West Africa.”

Programme Coordinator for West Africa, Ashinaga Hector Bagley, disclosed this during a meeting with the management of Utin’s Destiny Achievers Foundation (UDAF) in Abuja, recently.

Bagley said his organisation, Ashinaga, decided to initiate the process of working with UDAF because the foundation shares similar vision and mission of developing skills of vulnerable young people and empower them to become leaders in the future.

According to him, “the partnership is aimed at helping many vulnerable people in the year to come, develop skills in them and help them acquire key leadership skills and in future come back to Nigeria , West Africa and have a significant impact on the society, government, economy as well as help their countries to resolve burning issues as they come.”

Bagley, who commended the foundation for embarking with a similar mission and vision, urged UDAF to reach out to both private and public organisations and individuals by making public the activities of the foundation as this would go a long way in moving the organisation forward.

He advised youths and other vulnerable in Nigeria not to stop trying, saying in life there were challenges and difficulties.

“If you work and prove yourself, by working hard on your purpose, you will surly achieve whatever you want to achieve.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Utin’s Destiny Achievers Foundation (UDAF), Pastor Peter Utin, commended the Ashinga Foundation Team from Japan for engagement and recommended his Foundation, UDAF, as the best team to work with.

“We look toward to establishing a mutual business relationship between the two organisations, I strongly recommend our foundation to you as the best charity organisation to work with in order to achieve your goal in Nigeria,” he said.

Utin, who described the meeting as “a great opportunity” for both organisations, added that their deliberations would foster a fruitful mutual relationship between Ashinaga and UDAF.