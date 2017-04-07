Niger Assembly passes N116bn 2017 budget

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Niger state House of Assembly has passed the 2017 appropriation bill of N116.1 billion, representing an increase of N8 billion over the N108 billion earlier submitted by Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

The Assembly passed the budget following the report of its Appropriation Committee, presented by the chairman, Hon. Mohammed Bashar Lokogoma.

The breakdown showed that N67.9 billion was passed for capital expenditure while N48.04 billion was passed for recurrent as against N60.02 billion and N40.64 billion earlier submitted by the Governor.

The capital expenditure analysis showed that for general administration N7.3 billion is appropriated as against N6 billion submitted, for economic sector N40 billion appropriated as against N33.5 billion submitted and the social sector N18.8 billion appropriated as against N18.5 billion submitted.

Lokogoma said the committee discovered that there was the need for the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Planning to synergize for better monitoring and evaluation.

After the presentation, the Speaker, Ahmed Marafa Guni, called for adoption of the report.

The member representing Rafi Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Danlami Bako, moved for the adoption of the report and was seconded by member representing Suleja, Hon Mohammed Shuaibu Iyya.

The House unanimously passed the report as the 2017 budget for Niger state and the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi Kalgara, to produce five clean copies for the governor’s assent.