Niger declares 3-day mourning for ex-Gov Kure

…He was promoter of peace, unity – Buhari

By Aideloje Ojo, Minna and Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Niger state government has announced the death of the former governor of the state, Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure.

He died after a brief illness in a German Hospital in Germany, Sunday evening, at the age of 61.

In a statement by the Hon Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, in Minna, Sunday night, state government has declared a 3 day state-wide mourning.

It further stated that all flags should be at half mast throughout the state throughout the mourning period.

The commissioner said Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had also declared a work- free day on the day of the burial of the former governor to enable all Nigerlites accord the departed leader a befitting burial.

The statement expressed that the government would miss the wise counsel of the former governor, who despite political differences never fail to offer meaningful advice to the government.

The intervention of the former governor during the recent labour crisis in the state was not only legendary but showed him as an elder statesman, whose main concern was for the good, progress and unity of the state.

“Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure remains a leader who out of office showed concern for the development of the state. His statesmanship saw him jettisoning party affiliation when he personally intervened in the recent labour crisis in the state,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger state on the passing of former Governor Abdulkadir Kure.

President Buhari also commiserated with wife of the deceased, Zaynab, and her children, all the Kure family and the Nupe people, on the unfortunate demise of their illustrious son.

The president joined them in mourning the two-term governor and vibrant political leader who was a great promoter of peaceful co-existence, development and the unity of the Nigerian state throughout his life.

President Buhari paid tribute to Kure’s unselfish dedication to the progress of his state, symbolised by his selfless services to his community even after leaving office.

The president prayed that the Almighty Allah would receive Governor Kure’s soul and comfort all who mourned him.

