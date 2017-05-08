Niger gov sacks principal over school’s poor sanitation

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has sacked the principal of Government Girls Secondary School, Agaie, Hajiya Amina Mustapha, over the poor sanitation of the school.

The governor gave the sack order during an unscheduled visit to the school following a tour of Agaie local government area, saying that she was not capable of heading the school.

He said: “I understand that you have the problem of educational facilities, but what I don’t understand is why you cannot keep your environment clean. And, from every indication, this principal cannot maintain this school; I, therefore, order her removal.”

Bello warned the Commissioner for Education to effect the order, otherwise the administration would not release money for the rehabilitation of the school.

He expressed sadness over the poor state of educational facilities at the school, stressing that he was angered by the poor sanitation and rubbish accumulated in classrooms to the comfort of the principal.

The governor also expressed concern over the poor state of rural health care and educational facilities in the state, adding that “there is need for a quick intervention by government to address infrastructural decay in rural areas of the state to reduce the sufferings of the people.”

At the palace of the Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, the governor said his administration had set up task force on indiscriminate falling of trees, stressing that a law prohibiting such acts would soon be out.