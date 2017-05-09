Niger to partner Voice of Change on culture, tourism

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has indicated his willingness to partner with Voice of Change to facilitate the exposure of the state’s culture and tourism potentials to Nigerians, Africans and the world.

Bello stated this in Minna yesterday when he received the group comprising actors and film producers led by its President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Ike, of Nollywood and Sani Danja of Kannywood.

He said: “Niger state has many tourism potentials scattered across the nooks and crannies of the state, that we want the world to know about. We are willing to partner with your group in achieving that. There is a lot you can do in promoting and projecting the state through shooting of some of your films here.

“We want to develop our tourism potentials and make the state a preferred destination for both domestic and international tourists. Your visit has rekindled our hope because you are all international brands well-positioned to let the world know what the state can offer in terms of tourism and culture.”

The governor commended the group for the role they had been playing in promoting the “unity in Nigeria and projecting Nigeria at regional, continental and global levels.”

He, however, advised them to “always put Nigeria first in whatever they do.

“You have played significant roles in promoting national unity and projecting Nigeria to the world through your films and collaboration between Nollywood and Kannywood. You must continue along this line.

Earlier, in his remarks, Emeka Ike commended the governor’s development strides, describing him as “a leader who has put his people first.”

“You are a governor who considers your people above your executive office and therefore you are a leader to be reckoned with,” he said.

He promised to partner with the state in promoting and projecting its tourism potentials.