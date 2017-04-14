Niger urges prayers, peace at Easter

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Niger state government has called on Christians in the state to sustain their prayers for the development and peace of the state as they celebrate Easter.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, made the call yesterday in a statement issued in Minna.

He said the administration of Alhaji Abuubakar Sani Bello had mapped out strategies aimed at the growth and development of the state, but needed the prayers and support of the people to succeed.

He said the government recognised the need for peaceful coexistence among the people of the state which was “why the government always promotes issues and programmes that will guarantee harmony in the state.”

“As our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate the Easter, we urge them to draw a lesson from the sacrifice of our lord Jesus Christ and live by his teachings through promoting peace and sacrifice for the good of others and the society,” he said.

The commissioner said the government “will continue to promote religious harmony and treat all adherents of the two major religions in the state equally with the firm belief in the importance of the two religions in the spiritual restoration of the people to imbibe the needed values for development to thrive.”

He said the state was known for her peaceful religious co-existence and pledged that the “present government will continue to be committed to whatever is possible to create the needed atmosphere for people to practise their religion without restrictions as guaranteed by all divine purposes, injunctions and the Constitution of Nigeria.”

While congratulating the Christians for the festivity, the commissioner assured the people of the state government’s readiness to collaborate with security agencies in the state to ensure hitch-free celebrations.