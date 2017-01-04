Nigeria hits 4000 MW of electricity

Share This





















Though Nigeria total generated power attained 4,100MW late December, the combined performance of all the privatised power generating stations in the country grossed less than 30 per cent in the third quarter of 2016.

Crossing over the 4,000MW mark came on the heels of a peak generation of 4,358.6MW attained in October 2016 following weeks of remaining at 3,000 megawatts.

Industry data revealed that the contributions of the privatised thermal plants to the national electricity grid in July, August and September were 27.42 per cent, 28.25 per cent and 29.22 per cent, respectively.

Their combined average electricity delivery to the grid in the third quarter of this year was 28.29 per cent, regardless of the fact that they were being managed by private entities since their official handing over to investors in November 2013.

Industry data showed that the hydro power generating stations have contributed more to the national grid within the period in question, as they supplied 34.25 per cent of the electricity.

Also, the National Integrated Power Plants contributed 13.42 per cent of electricity to the grid during the three-month period, while the independent power producers supplied 24.05 per cent of electricity in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, industry data still showed that the major challenge to improved power generation was gas constraint, as figures from the sector revealed that on December 27, a total of 2,960MW of electricity was constrained as a result of gas supply hitches.

