Nigeria-India trade volume drops by $4bn

By Awaal Gata

Abuja

The trade volume between Nigeria and India has dropped by $4 billion between 2015 and 2016, the acting Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Kaiser Alam, has said.

Speaking at a reception to mark the 68th Republic Day of India in Abuja, he said the drop was caused by declining oil prices in the international market.

“We were importing the same amount but the oil prices came down. Above all, our trade was the same and the trade surplus was in favour of Nigeria,” he said.

Alam said 2016 marked a significant year in bilateral relations, adding that both countries sought to expand relations in all areas.

On agriculture, the envoy said the Indian vice-president, Hamid Ansari, was in Nigeria, last year, and issues such as agriculture was discussed.

He said Nigeria’s agriculture ministry officials would visit India in March and it is hoped the visit would discuss further cooperation and implementation of ideas.

