Nigeria needs critical prophets to fight injustice – Expert

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Nigeria is in dire need of critical prophets that will speak against exploitation, oppression and other form of social evils that have been bane of good leadership in the country, a professor of Christian Studies with the University of Ilorin, Pius Abioje, has said.

The don said such prophets must not necessarily be an adherent of Christian or Islamic faith but one who can muster the courage to be “vociferous.”

According to him, those engaging in critical prophecy must resist the temptation of materials and economic gains of the world and “must be ready to pay the bitter, if no ultimate price.”

The traditional religion convert stated this at the 167th inaugural lecture of the department of religions, Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin.

His lecture was titled “Christian Prophets and other Prophets in Nigeria.”

Abioje, while delivering the lecture, drew comparism betweens “critical prophecy and divergence between Jesus and Traditional Christianity,” asserting that “critical prophecy cannot be accommodated or tolerated in any institution that has become legalistic and autocratic.”

“The first challenge to a Christian prophet may, therefore, be the readiness to face the possible wrath of the church in certain circumstances. The second challenge may be the political powers that be.”

While stressing the need for spiritual rejuvenation, he said: “Nigerians should strive to become critical prophets; to speak against evil on behalf of God and try to live holy lives .In ancient times, as noted in this lecture ,critical prophets were vociferous opponents of social evils ,such as injustice, marginalisation, oppression and exploitation.”

He, however, said “Nigerians learn to see critical prophets as friends of society, and pardon them whenever they happen to err, since no human being is infallible.”