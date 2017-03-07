Nigeria needs Igbo now – Saraki

Aba manufacturers export N1bn goods weekly- Ikpeazu

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

Abia state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed in Abuja yesterday that local manufacturers of shoes and leather exported at least one million shoes to Europe weekly.

This was as the Senate President, Buklola Saraki, declared that with such ingenuity, Nigeria certainly needed Igbos to revamp the economy.

Ikpeazu, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Made in Aba Trade Fair in Abuja, a zonal intervention project of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), said that the state was happy that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the garment making industry in Aba.

According to the state government there are 15,000 shoe makers in Aba, who produce 300,000 shoes per day, while one million of those shoes find their ways to Europe and other parts of the world on a weekly basis. The exports are estimated at about N1 billion weekly.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who was represented by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, said Nigeria needs Igbos now more than ever before, adding: “If there is anytime Nigeria needs the Igbos, it is now”.

He added that the Senate would continue to do everything to promote made in Nigeria goods, saying the lawmakers had taken it upon their selves from last year to amend the Procurement Act to ensure the local manufacturers benefit from the over N2 trillion government expenditure on procurement.

“On our part, we in the Nigerian Senate, and the National Assembly as a whole, will continue to do everything within our mandate and powers to ensure that our domestic manufacturers and service providers have the enabling environment that they need to thrive.

“Working with the federal government, we will push for improved infrastructure, financial investment and technology to boost our domestic manufacturing value chain,” he said.