Nigeria seeks Finland’s partnership in geological survey

The federal government has called on the Geological Survey of Finland to assist and partner with Nigeria in the development of the geological survey in the country.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, made the call during a meeting with officials of the Geological Survey of Finland led by Mr. Philipp Schmidt-Thome in Abuja.

Dr. Fayemi said while Nigeria is a mineral rich nation with large green fields, the country is lagging behind other African mineral nations like Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali and Cote d Ivoire in developing its mineral resources.

He said with the renewed impetus on developing the sector, the country is ready to collaborate with any country that has vast experience in solid mineral development.

The minister stated that the country has already developed a Road Map.

He therefore enjoin the Finland team to have in-depth technical discussion with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency to explore areas they can assist in geological survey.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the Finland delegation, Mr. Philipp Schmidt-Thome indicated their interest in assisting Nigeria in the development of geological prospects. He noted that their idea is not to copy what they have done in Finland and other countries and replicate in Nigeria but to work together with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency to identify areas of need and help the country in the development of the industry as well as provide support in capacity building.

