Nigeria to drive Africa’s economic rebound in 2017 IMF

By David Agba Abuja

Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa should recover slightly to 2.6 percent in 2017 according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa launched in Abuja yesterday. Th e slight rebound will be driven by a recovery in oil production in Nigeria, higher public spending ahead of elections in Angola, and the fading of drought eff ects in South Africa, the IMF said in its regional economic outlook.

However, resource-rich Nigeria, Angola and Central Africa’s sixnation CEMAC bloc are still struggling to deal with the losses caused by low oil prices, the IMF said. Director of IMF’s African Department, Abebeo Selassie said at the launch that the overall weak outlook partly refl ects insuffi cient policy adjustment adding this was holding back investment.

Th e report explained that decline in commodity prices laid bare structural weaknesses plaguing the economy and the country’s dependence on oil earnings. Infl ation spiked, monetary liquidity deteriorated and economic activity came to a grinding halt, the economy to contract in 2016 for the fi rst time in over 20 years. “While leading indicators suggest that growth is slowly picking up and recovering oil prices have provided some respite to public fi nances, much needs to be done. In a scathing assessment of the economy as part of its Article IV Consultation a few months ago, the IMF warned that growth will remain constrained by policy inaction.

“If the currency’s overvaluation is not tackled in the near-term, the spread between the offi cial and parallel exchange rate will continue widening. “In that scenario, the country would face the grave prospect of a disorderly currency depreciation to prevent a sharp decline in international reserves. “Th e economy is expected to rebound this year on higher oil earnings and fi scal spending.

Th e recovery, however, is fragile and requires government reforms to unleash growth in the non-oil sector. Nigeria is now projected to grow by 1.3% in 2017, which is up 0.1 percentage points from last month’s forecast, and 2.9% in 2018. IMF projected that in nonoil producers such as Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Senegal, growth is expected to remain strong at over fi ve percent but vulnerabilities such as rising public debt are starting to emerge, it said. For a decade, sub-Saharan African economic growth of around 5 percent drew in foreign investment but that is drying up with economic growth now barely keeping up with population growth. Th e World Bank also expects growth of 2.6 percent this year, expanding to 3.2 percent in 2018 and 3.5 percent a year later. In April, the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 53.0 in March to a 16-month high of 53.6.