Nigeria would’ve collapsed without Buhari – Bello

By Oyibo Salisu

Lokoja

Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello said Nigeria would have collapsed without God’s intervention by installing President Muhammadu Buhari as the President of the country.

The governor, who disclosed this in Lokoja while briefing newsmen on the state of the nation said the emergence of Buhari as President in 2015 saved the country from failure.

According to the governor, there was no way the country would have survived the raging success of the Boko Haram sect and the corruption of the time, calling on all Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari administration “as he drives the nation out of recession.

“Nigeria would have become a failed state if Buhari didn’t emerge as the President of Nigeria”, he said, adding that Buhari has brought “immense stability and credibility to the corridors of governance .

“Before 2015, insurgents were already capturing the North-east, hoisting their flags in many local government areas in Borno. They killed many of our compatriots and our gallant soldiers, burnt Mosques and Churches as well as kidnapped many of our students, children and women. Boko Haram is a sad page in our history.

“We can’t also forget too soon, how corruption was almost bringing our nation to her knees and our institutions were drained, abused and destroyed”.

The governor said the emergence of President Buhari has not only restricted the operations of Boko Haram, but has seen government boldly winning the war against insurgency in Nigeria.

“President Buhari has virtually won the war against insurgency. Sambisa Forest witnessed unprecedented military operations to free our nation from the enemies of humanity and we are beginning to breathe an air of freedom. We are also witnessing dramatic recovery from the corruption-induced recession bedevelling our nation.

“One of the benefits of having President Buhari at this time is the global respect he has. The international communities are helping Nigeria recover her stolen wealth because they are now sure they are not collecting from a thief to give to another thief. The world believes in the integrity of the Nigerian leader”.

He urged politicians to leave 2019 to God and allow his government concentrates on delivering the promises in the New Direction Blueprint of his administration, saying his administration will never be distracted.

“Politicians could be very selfish. They campaign to win elections and keep campaigning in office. I am not interested in continuing with political campaign now. I am focused on fulfilling my promise to the people of Kogi state”, Bello said.